Golfing in the snow: snolf tournament raises money for local food bank

The 10th Annual Snolf Tournament was held on Lake Wissota Saturday.
The 10th Annual Snolf Tournament was held on Lake Wissota Saturday.(WEAU)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -While we don’t live in a climate that allows us to golf year-round, The Edge in Chippewa Falls gives people an opportunity to do something similar once every winter.

The 10th Annual Snolf Tournament tee’d off Saturday bringing out dozens of people to Lake Wissota.

The winterized golfing takes place on the ice and uses tennis balls instead of golf balls.

It costs $10 to participate which goes directly to the Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire.

“Feed My People does a lot for the community in this area, so what we’re doing is we’re trying to have a lot of fun out here on the ice,” said Luke Grube, the manager at The Edge. “It’s basically just snow golf and the proceeds go to Feed My People”

Bill Olson is a volunteer with Feed My People. He said there’s been a greater demand for food banks during the pandemic.

“Their needs have increased this year because of the COVID, so this extra boost -- any event is nice, but this is a chance for the community to come out and have some fun and support Feed My People,” Olson said.

There were about eighty entries in this year’s event.

