Sparta man arrested for 4th OWI

(NBC15)
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONROE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin State Patrol said it arrested 57-year-old Dean Rosenau of Sparta with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence 4th offense.

A trooper noticed Rosenau deviating from his designated lane on Highway 16 at Hammer Road Friday evening.

The trooper had Rosenau complete standardized field sobriety tests. He was then arrested.

