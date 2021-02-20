Sparta man arrested for 4th OWI

MONROE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin State Patrol said it arrested 57-year-old Dean Rosenau of Sparta with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence 4th offense.

A trooper noticed Rosenau deviating from his designated lane on Highway 16 at Hammer Road Friday evening.

The trooper had Rosenau complete standardized field sobriety tests. He was then arrested.

