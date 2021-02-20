Advertisement

Special Olympics Wisconsin Polar Plunge 2021

Community members joined members of Special Olympics Wisconsin to plunge down Pinehurst Park hill Saturday for the 2021 polar plunge.
Red Cedar Special Olympics athlete Mike Shilts, hitting the hill Saturday for the 2021 Polar...
Red Cedar Special Olympics athlete Mike Shilts, hitting the hill Saturday for the 2021 Polar Plunge at Pinehurst Park.(WEAU)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -This year instead of diving into Half Moon Lake, Eau Claire Polar Plungers are diving down Pinehurst hill.

Red Cedar Special Olympics athlete Mike Shilts, says although the plunge looks different this year, their message remains the same.

“The reason why we do the Polar Plunge fundraising is so we can support the 9,000 athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin,” smiles Shilts.

The community hit the hill and dressed the part, to show their support.

Teammate and fellow Red Cedar athlete Peter Chumas says Special Olympics Wisconsin has become his family.

“Mike and I are on the same basketball team, the Red Cedar Lightning, and we had our season cut short because of the pandemic and Special Olympics has given me to compete and be with a comradery of people, compete to your best ability,” says Chumas.

Miranda Haima, Special Olympics Wisconsin director of development, says the badger state’s annual Polar Plunge is the single largest fundraiser each year.

“[It] helps us run all of our sporting events including our sporting events, our healthy athletes our unified sports everything that we do for the whole year,” says Haima.

Sledding to a goal of raising over $400,000, didn’t end without a few hiccups on the hill.

“I was so excited to come and sled and I sledded down the hill today, I bumped my head but I got back up and sledded all the way down,” says Shilts. “And that is your wrap-up of the 2021 Polar Plunge in Eau Claire, signing off.”

To donate to Special Olympics Wisconsin, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

London Road burglary suspects
Law enforcement agencies investigate business burglaries
Kuula found not guilty of homicide
Jury finds woman not guilty in Barron Co. homicide case
A Wisconsin driver is facing an operating while intoxicated charge after police say she drove...
WATCH: 2nd Wisconsin driver in 2 weeks flips over edge of interstate ramp, falls to ground
Clark County dog found with legs tied
Thorp woman charged with mistreatment of animals, dog found with legs zip tied
Kevin J Blomberg
Rice Lake man charged with child sex crimes

Latest News

The Edge Hosts 10th Annual 'Snolf' Tournament (2/20/21)
The Edge Hosts 10th Annual 'Snolf' Tournament (2/20/21)
Skywarn 13 Forecast at SIX (2/20/21)
Skywarn 13 Forecast at SIX (2/20/21)
2021 Polar Plunge (2/20/21)
2021 Polar Plunge (2/20/21)
Fierce Freedom Raises Money Through Ice Fishing (2/20/21)
Fierce Freedom Raises Money Through Ice Fishing (2/20/21)