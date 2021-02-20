Special Olympics Wisconsin Polar Plunge 2021

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -This year instead of diving into Half Moon Lake, Eau Claire Polar Plungers are diving down Pinehurst hill.

Red Cedar Special Olympics athlete Mike Shilts, says although the plunge looks different this year, their message remains the same.

“The reason why we do the Polar Plunge fundraising is so we can support the 9,000 athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin,” smiles Shilts.

The community hit the hill and dressed the part, to show their support.

Teammate and fellow Red Cedar athlete Peter Chumas says Special Olympics Wisconsin has become his family.

“Mike and I are on the same basketball team, the Red Cedar Lightning, and we had our season cut short because of the pandemic and Special Olympics has given me to compete and be with a comradery of people, compete to your best ability,” says Chumas.

Miranda Haima, Special Olympics Wisconsin director of development, says the badger state’s annual Polar Plunge is the single largest fundraiser each year.

“[It] helps us run all of our sporting events including our sporting events, our healthy athletes our unified sports everything that we do for the whole year,” says Haima.

Sledding to a goal of raising over $400,000, didn’t end without a few hiccups on the hill.

“I was so excited to come and sled and I sledded down the hill today, I bumped my head but I got back up and sledded all the way down,” says Shilts. “And that is your wrap-up of the 2021 Polar Plunge in Eau Claire, signing off.”

To donate to Special Olympics Wisconsin, click here.

