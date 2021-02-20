SportScene 13 for Friday, February 19th (part one)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Boys High School basketball playoff action as Eau Claire Memorial downs Wisconsin Rapids, Eau Claire North wins a close one over La Crosse Central, Chippewa Falls season comes to an end against Hudson, Altoona outlasts Ellsworth, Neillsville moves past Stanley-Boyd plus much more!
For scores, https://www.weau.com/sports/scoreboard/.
