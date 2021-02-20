Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Friday, February 19th (part one)

By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Boys High School basketball playoff action as Eau Claire Memorial downs Wisconsin Rapids, Eau Claire North wins a close one over La Crosse Central, Chippewa Falls season comes to an end against Hudson, Altoona outlasts Ellsworth, Neillsville moves past Stanley-Boyd plus much more!

For scores, https://www.weau.com/sports/scoreboard/.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Dave Hudec explains how his clients have been handling waiting for their benefits...
More than 12,000 Wisconsinites waiting for status of Social Security Disability applications
Snowplow driver David Gehrke says he's glad 5-year-old Maddox is safe after he found the boy...
Snowplow driver saves 5-year-old boy wandering streets in subzero cold
Eau Claire fire
Fire in Eau Claire displaces family
The military’s resistance comes as troops are deploying to administer shots at vaccination...
Thousands of service members saying no to COVID-19 vaccine
Clark County dog found with legs tied
Thorp woman charged with mistreatment of animals, dog found with legs zip tied

Latest News

Norse upset
SportScene 13 for Friday, February 19th (part two)
Emily Madden squares up for a three point attempt for Fall Creek.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 18th
CFM Sabers win their state semifinal over Central Wisconsin 4-3 in OT
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, February 17th
Eau Claire Flying Eagles Ski Club
Excitement grows for Flying Eagles Ski Jumping event