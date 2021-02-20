Suspect wanted after shooting into a car on County Hwy OT

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) -The Holmen Police Department is looking for a suspect after an incident Friday night on the exit ramp onto County Hwy OT.

Police said a man and his girlfriend were driving northbound on Hwy 157 when he cut off the driver of a black Chevrolet. This driver proceeded to tailgate and flash his headlights at the man and his girlfriend.

When they got off the highway and pulled up to a stop sign on the exit ramp leading to County Hwy OT, the driver of the Chevrolet pulled out a gun and shot into the other vehicle three times then headed back onto U.S. Hwy 53 northbound.

The Holmen Police Department said the suspect in this case is described as a man with a dark complexion who possibly has facial hair.

His car has tinted windows, and it was reported to police as either a Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information about this incident call The Village of Holmen Police Department at 608-526-4212.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.