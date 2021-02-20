Advertisement

Suspect wanted after shooting into a car on County Hwy OT

(WKYT)
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) -The Holmen Police Department is looking for a suspect after an incident Friday night on the exit ramp onto County Hwy OT.

Police said a man and his girlfriend were driving northbound on Hwy 157 when he cut off the driver of a black Chevrolet. This driver proceeded to tailgate and flash his headlights at the man and his girlfriend.

When they got off the highway and pulled up to a stop sign on the exit ramp leading to County Hwy OT, the driver of the Chevrolet pulled out a gun and shot into the other vehicle three times then headed back onto U.S. Hwy 53 northbound.

The Holmen Police Department said the suspect in this case is described as a man with a dark complexion who possibly has facial hair.

His car has tinted windows, and it was reported to police as either a Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information about this incident call The Village of Holmen Police Department at 608-526-4212.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County dog found with legs tied
Thorp woman charged with mistreatment of animals, dog found with legs zip tied
A Wisconsin driver is facing an operating while intoxicated charge after police say she drove...
WATCH: 2nd Wisconsin driver in 2 weeks flips over edge of interstate ramp, falls to ground
17-year-old flown to hospital after truck hits horse and buggy
London Road burglary suspects
Law enforcement agencies investigate business burglaries
Kevin J Blomberg
Rice Lake man charged with child sex crimes

Latest News

SportScene 13 Friday PART 2
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2
Norse upset
SportScene 13 for Friday, February 19th (part two)
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1
Will Boser
SportScene 13 for Friday, February 19th (part one)