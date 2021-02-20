Town continues to face new PFAS contamination cases

LA CROSSE COUNTY/TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WEAU) -

More places in La Crosse County’s Town of Campbell are being impacted by the effects of PFAS contamination, including some outside designated testing areas.

“It’s personal,” said Lee Donahue, co-supervisor for the Town of Campbell. “It’s my own water, it’s my friends, my neighbors, my family that all live on the island.”

Donahue knows people on French Island continue to be on edge on the continuous issue of PFAS in homeowners’ wells.

The chemicals evolved from firefighting foam used at La Crosse Regional Airport, owned by the City of La Crosse.

“Exposures to high levels of these pro fluorinated compounds may have associations with numerous health effects,” said Dr. Curtis Hedman, a toxicologist with Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Since last fall, more than 130 homeowners have had their wells tested by the city in areas where hotspot levels were shown to be headed southeast of the airport.

Environmental consulting firm The OS Group said they cannot currently give out information on how many of those tests have shown positive results for PFAS.

Back in November, the Town of Campbell also paid to test wells at their town hall, library and community center.

“Even though our three public buildings are not in the areas the city first identified, we just thought out of an abundance of caution, that was the smart thing to do,” Donahue said. “Unfortunately, due to a delay at the Department of Hygeine which is associated with UW-Madison, we didn’t get the results until this week.”

All three buildings have now tested positive, but the library was the one that exceeded standards at over 26 points per trillion.

At least one homeowner outside the testing area has also reported high levels of PFAS, and have started drinking bottled water.

“There are options to test [outside current city testing sites], but test is to be performed by the citizens themselves,” added Dr. Hedman.

The town has since asked the city about expanding well testing areas, and have yet to hear back. In the meantime...

“I would tell people, if you’re concerned, get tested,” said Donahue.

Donahue says the more town officials know, the better equipped they can be to take further action.

The Town of Campbell is also looking at setting up a public information meeting next week regarding updates on PFAS via Zoom. A link to the meeting will be posted with the date and time on the Town of Campbell’s website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.