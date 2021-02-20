Advertisement

WI DHS: More than 330K Wisconsinites fully vaccinated

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WRDW)
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in seven COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 676 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 559,172. 4,126 tests came back negative.

97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 9,318.

Eighty-one more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 25,716.

The state also reported 17 new deaths on Saturday putting the total number of deaths at 6,284.

Vaccinations

798,275 Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 337,511 Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 1,139,259 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.

County Data

County# of COVID casesDeathsAt least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine		Completed the COVID-19
vaccination series
Buffalo1,30972,074822
Chippewa7,000 (+7)9010,2494,998
Clark3,149573,5621,563
Crawford1,662 (+1)172,452948
Dunn4,217 (+4)284,6031,912
Eau Claire10,923 (+17)10416,2358,958
Jackson2,575232,705922
La Crosse12,124 (+9)7520,32410,371
Monroe4,264 (+9)31 (+1)5,6022,173
Pepin801 (+1)71,265387
Rusk1,245 (+2)161,307320
Trempealeau3,374 (+4)364,9042,138
Vernon1,805 (+1)365,0112,033

