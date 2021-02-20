WI DHS: More than 330K Wisconsinites fully vaccinated

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in seven COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 676 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 559,172. 4,126 tests came back negative.

97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 9,318.

Eighty-one more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 25,716.

The state also reported 17 new deaths on Saturday putting the total number of deaths at 6,284.

Vaccinations

798,275 Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 337,511 Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 1,139,259 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.

County Data

County # of COVID cases Deaths At least one dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine Completed the COVID-19

vaccination series Buffalo 1,309 7 2,074 822 Chippewa 7,000 (+7) 90 10,249 4,998 Clark 3,149 57 3,562 1,563 Crawford 1,662 (+1) 17 2,452 948 Dunn 4,217 (+4) 28 4,603 1,912 Eau Claire 10,923 (+17) 104 16,235 8,958 Jackson 2,575 23 2,705 922 La Crosse 12,124 (+9) 75 20,324 10,371 Monroe 4,264 (+9) 31 (+1) 5,602 2,173 Pepin 801 (+1) 7 1,265 387 Rusk 1,245 (+2) 16 1,307 320 Trempealeau 3,374 (+4) 36 4,904 2,138 Vernon 1,805 (+1) 36 5,011 2,033

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.