DHS: No new COVID-19 deaths in Sunday's update

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WRDW)
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Less than one in ten COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 403 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 559,575. 3,862 tests came back negative.

97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 8,882.

Twenty-seven more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 25,743.

The state reported no new deaths on Sunday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 6,284.

Vaccinations

806,867 Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 349,461 Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 1,160,129 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Sunday.

County Data

County# of COVID-19 casesDeathsAt least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine		Completed the COVID-19
vaccination series
Buffalo1,312 (+3)72,088 (+14)832 (+10)
Chippewa7,009 (+9)9010,390 (+141)5,112 (+114)
Clark3,149573,569 (+7)1,570 (+7)
Crawford1,663 (+1)172,465 (+13)951 (+3)
Dunn4,220 (+3)284,662 (+59)1,962 (+50)
Eau Claire10,927 (+4)10416,527 (+292)9,134 (+176)
Jackson2,575232,710 (+5)925 (+3)
La Crosse12,127 (+3)7520,438 (+114)10,395 (+24)
Monroe4,271 (+7)315,766 (+164)2,177 (+4)
Pepin80171,266 (+1)395 (+8)
Rusk1,245161,329 (+22)325 (+5)
Trempealeau3,374364,935 (+31)2,169 (+31)
Vernon1,808 (+3)365,115 (+104)2,036 (+3)

