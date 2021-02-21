Advertisement

Holmen Fire responds to possible mercury spill Saturday

Crews respond to potential mercury spill in an old cabinet.
Crews respond to potential mercury spill in an old cabinet.(Holmen Fire Department)
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - A Holmen resident found mercury in an old cabinet they got from a garage sale. This led to the Holmen Fire Department along with the La Crosse Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials team spending ninety minutes Saturday mitigating the hazard caused by the substance.

The Holmen Fire Department said hazardous materials like mercury must be properly disposed of at a county landfill.

They said if you have any questions about how to take care of these items, you should reach out to your local fire department for more information.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsinites must submit documents to receive pandemic unemployment benefits
Suspect wanted after shooting into a car on County Hwy OT
Kuula found not guilty of homicide
Jury finds woman not guilty in Barron Co. homicide case
London Road burglary suspects
Law enforcement agencies investigate business burglaries
Jamie Dahlberg
Almena man arrested on domestic felony charges Saturday

Latest News

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Officials say an active shooter walked into the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana,...
‘It felt like we were in a war’: Eyewitnesses thankful to walk away from La. gun store shootout
ECN Regional Champs
SportScene 13 for Saturday, February 20th (part two)
In this Sunday, May 31, 2020, file photo, protesters surround a truck shortly before it drove...
New legislation would protect drivers who hit protesters