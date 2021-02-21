Holmen Fire responds to possible mercury spill Saturday

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - A Holmen resident found mercury in an old cabinet they got from a garage sale. This led to the Holmen Fire Department along with the La Crosse Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials team spending ninety minutes Saturday mitigating the hazard caused by the substance.

The Holmen Fire Department said hazardous materials like mercury must be properly disposed of at a county landfill.

They said if you have any questions about how to take care of these items, you should reach out to your local fire department for more information.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.