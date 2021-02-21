SportScene 13 for Saturday, February 20th (part two)
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Boys High School regional basketball championships as Eau Claire North downs Memorial, Altoona beats Somerset, Fall Creek moves past Spring Valley, McDonell rolls over Owen-Withee and Eau Claire Imannuel rocks Gilmanton.
Plus, High School team wrestling state championship and Silvermine highlights.
