SportScene 13 for Saturday, February 20th (part one)

By Duncan Goldberg and Justus Cleveland
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The CFM Sabers take home their first ever girls hockey state championship with a 3-2 win in overtime over the USM Wildcats. While in boys hockey, Hudson takes home a state championship with a 4-0 win over Verona.

In girls basketball, the McDonell Macks, Fall Creek Crickets and Onalaska Hilltoppers all head to state with sectional finals wins.

For scores, https://www.weau.com/sports/scoreboard/.

