State Patrol: 2 children in car when driver arrested with operating under the influence

CHIPPEWA CO., Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin State Patrol said it arrested 34-year-old Jess Drost of Medford for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance Saturday night.

A woman, a 6-year-old and a 12-year-old child were in the car with Drost at the time.

Drost was headed eastbound on State Highway 29 when a trooper pulled him over for driving above the speed limit. The trooper noticed the scent of marijuana and had Drost complete a field sobriety test.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said Drost has been arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence as well as for the possession of THC and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.