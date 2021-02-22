2 men involved in Augusta drug traffic stop

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Augusta Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 10 that involved two men.

Officials say they were investigating observed suspicious behavior by Nathan Moyer and Dylan Haubrich. Both men had conflicting stories as well as previous drug convictions.

Since a search of the vehicle was denied, K9 Turbo did an open air sniff of the vehicle and probable cause was obtained.

Law enforcement found meth and a large amount of drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Moyer was arrested and Haubrich was issued an order-in arrest.

Augusta drug search (WEAU)

