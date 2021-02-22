Advertisement

Alcohol believed to be contributing factor in Dunn County crash

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials are saying alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in a crash that happened Saturday at 9:47 a.m. in Dunn County.

Sheriff Kevin Bygd says a 2015 Toyota Tundra crossed the enter line of Highway 12/29 near the intersection of 670th street in Red Cedar and hit a 2000 GMC Sierra.

One vehicle operator attempted to flee the scene on foot but was caught by deputies.

Two adults were treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Officials say an active shooter walked into the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana,...
‘It felt like we were in a war’: Eyewitnesses thankful to walk away from La. gun store shootout
Police
State Patrol: 2 children in car when driver arrested with operating under the influence
McPike Park Homeless Encampment
Homeless campers to be ‘evicted’ from Madison park
Hudson Beard, 13, continues to experience symptoms after contracting COVID-19 in November....
Mont. boy, 13, suffers COVID-19 symptoms, including heart problems, for months

Latest News

2 men involved in Augusta drug traffic stop
COVID-19
WI DHS reports no COVID-19 deaths for 2nd day in a row
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Noon (2/22/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Noon (2/22/21)
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced today the February wolf harvest season...
February wolf harvest season set for February 22-28