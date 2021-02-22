Alcohol believed to be contributing factor in Dunn County crash

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials are saying alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in a crash that happened Saturday at 9:47 a.m. in Dunn County.

Sheriff Kevin Bygd says a 2015 Toyota Tundra crossed the enter line of Highway 12/29 near the intersection of 670th street in Red Cedar and hit a 2000 GMC Sierra.

One vehicle operator attempted to flee the scene on foot but was caught by deputies.

Two adults were treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

