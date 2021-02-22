Advertisement

Brazilian artist teams up with UW-Stout for unique music video

A Brazilian artist has released a new music video featuring students and faculty at the University of Wisconsin – Stout
Wisconsin meets Brazil in creative music video.
Wisconsin meets Brazil in creative music video.(UW STOUT/ PAULO PADILHA)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 8:52 PM CST
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -This unique collaboration started over a year ago, in fall 2019, when Paulo Padilha and his band first traveled through Menomonie as part of a touring program called World Fest.

During that tour, Padilha connected with UW-Stout music faculty member’s Dr. Aaron Durst and Dr. Jerry Hui.

The professors proposed creating a music video for Padilha’s song “Outro Carnaval.”

“Bring everybody together and have sort of this international music celebration,” says Durst.

Durst says without the pandemic, the students would not have had the opportunity to perform on an international stage.

“It’s great to build these international relationships, coordinate with other musicians give our students an opportunity to do something beyond the borders of our campus here,” Durst says.

Nearly 100 students in both UW-Stouts choir and band learned and recorded the song in just two weeks, an incredible feat that Hui says has been nothing but rewarding.

“My sense was absolutely relief, imagine if you have to move forward a project that involves two teams internationally,” Hui laughs.

Juggling different time zones and countless hours collaborating.

“Getting the storyboard right, getting the video assembled together well and really make sure it’s a visual narrative,” says Hui. “Finally when we got to present the final draft to for Paulo to see and actually he broke down and wept.”

A collaboration putting the Stout community on the international music stage.

