EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Get ready, a treasure hunt is now underway in the Chippewa Valley.

All you have to do to take part is bundle up and head outside to start looking for a rock. If you find it, the prize is $1,000. The treasure is hidden somewhere in the Chippewa Valley, which includes all of Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Altoona.

The stone is labeled “Chippewa Valley Treasure Hunt” and will be hidden in a safe location on public property, nothing needs to be damaged to retrieve it and there is no digging required. Anyone can take on the challenge and go searching for the Chippewa Valley Treasure.

“I’m really excited that these types of things still exist, that people make treasure hunts, hide things for people to find that are worth something, I think that’s awesome. It’s kind of thought of as something in the past but people are still doing it and I’ve had so much fun doing them since I was a kid I just wanted everybody else share the joy also and the adventure,” said Etrayu Fitzgerald who organized the treasure hunt.

Throughout the hunt, you can keep updated on the “Chippewa Valley Treasure Hunt” Facebook page for a poem of clues to get you started.

The treasure hunt started Friday, but someone already found the stone on Sunday. Don’t worry they are going to hide it again and give a $1,000 prize. The stone will be hidden again Tuesday morning.

