Convicted sex offender to be living in Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A convicted sex offender will be released from prison and will be residing in Menomonie.

Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says Mark Severson will be residing at N4495 County Highway K in Menomonie starting on Feb. 27.

Severson was charged with two child sex crime charges in 2001. He will be subject to GPS monitoring and will be required to register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.