EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire Women’s Softball head coach, Leslie Huntington, picked up her 500th career win today in the first game of the season with an 11-3 win over Nebraska Wesleyan.

It is Leslie’s 20th season coaching the team and she is the Blugolds’ all-time winningest coach.

