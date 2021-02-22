Advertisement

Local chapters find ways to celebrate National FFA Week during the pandemic

By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) -Hands-on experiences. That’s something the FFA and agricultural education prides itself on.

For the George siblings, that experience includes raising beef cattle.

“I have a few like 6 beef cows and then this heifer,” Alan George said. “We show through the fair and all that.”

It’s this learning by doing that Mondovi FFA Advisor Shauna White has been working to adapt to a virtual setting.

“It’s difficult,” White said. “It’s really hard to create those experiences for students when they are at home.”

They have though found ways to continue to learn and celebrate through it all.

The Mondovi FFA celebrated National FFA week last week with events like Drive your Tractor to School Day.

Chapter officers like President Kira Lee saw an opportunity to give back to their teachers.

“We did staff breakfast, so us officers were here at 5:30 in the morning and we made breakfast for all the staff,” Lee said.

The festivities this year came with added precautions and measures, yet after a year with cancelled conferences and virtual conventions, White said it almost felt normal.

For Wisconsin FFA State Vice President Ben Styer, the challenges of this year have also shown promise.

“We have the opportunity to connect with so many more students that way being that we don’t have to travel in between different visits, and we can zoom or google meet with them, and we can have this experience,” Styer said. “It’s really been incredible to see how members are adapting and then how we are able to connect with them through this process too.”

The spirit is one of the inspirations for the Wisconsin Association of FFA’s theme for the year: Unstoppable.

Styer said that before, during and after the pandemic, this is something FFA members embody.

National FFA Week officially runs Feb. 20 through Feb. 27. More than 20,000 students across the state are FFA members. Wisconsin boasts 250 local chapters.

For more information on the Wisconsin FFA, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

