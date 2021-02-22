Advertisement

Local taxi company helps community

By Max Cotton
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Eau Claire-based taxi company is doing more than giving people rides. Each week, Chippewa Valley Taxi identifies someone in need and delivers essential items.

Michell Eisold started Chippewa Valley Taxi in 2020. Despite the pandemic, her business took off, so she started giving back.

“Once a week we pick a family from Facebook or if somebody were to get ahold of us and let us know that a family is in need of groceries, we will do that. We’ll collect donations and then we go and we surprise them and we deliver them to them,” Eisold said.

Sunday, Eisold delivered groceries to one of her long-time customers, Ashley Heath.

Heath has been struggling since her mom died in 2020.

“It feels really good that there are people out there that actually care,” Heath said.

After reading about Eisold’s weekly donations on Facebook, Eau Claire resident Gayle Flaig decided to help. She bought groceries and donated money.

“Living is giving,” she said “So I just feel it’s an important project, I feel it’s important to help those in need and it’ll always come back to you.”

For Eisold, however, it’s personal as she’s dealt with hard times herself.

“Growing up as a child, we did go without food,” she said. “So we listen to people’s stories is what we do. People become family, not just the customer. They’re family to us so we care.”

Eisold said she plans to continue helping people each week as long as she can afford it. People interested in donating or if they know someone who needs help can contact Chippewa Valley Taxi on its Facebook page or at (715) 530-4131.

