Merrill woman to be charged with child abuse after boy, 3, suffers life-threatening brain injury

Ambulance
Ambulance(Source: Gray News)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old Merrill woman is facing criminal charges after a toddler in her care suffered a brain injury.

Court records show Miranda Lopour will be charged with child abuse- causing great bodily harm and child neglect.

An investigation began Oct. 30 after the 3-year-old child was transported to a Marshfield hospital. Doctors discovered the child had a brain bleed which is typically caused by a traumatic brain injury.

Court documents state the child also had bruising on his ear. Lopour told the boy’s father the bruising was due to the way the boy had slept. Lopour later said the two had bumped heads while she was carrying him. Medical personnel told investigators the boy’s bruising to his ear was so severe that he had internal bleeding behind the ear and that a head bump could not account for the extent of the injuries to the ear and the life-threatening brain bleed.

Lopour is expected to be formally charged March 24.

