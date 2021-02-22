Nominations open for positions on Wisconsin Potato Industry Board

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The minority leader of the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture is saying agriculture proposals in Democrats’ proposed reconciliation bill are too partisan. Glenn Thompson, a Pennsylvania Republican, said the measure was drafted by majority Democrats behind closed doors, without adequate Republican input. Thompson said the Agriculture Committee traditionally has been the most bipartisan committee in the House of Representatives.

Nominations are open for positions on the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board. State potato growers interested in a position on the board have until April 1 to submit a nomination form to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Seats are open in Districts 1, 2 and 3, which cover our region. The board election will be conducted by mail May 15 to June 15, with winning candidates serving three-year terms starting July 1.

The Cooperative Network organization is organizing a virtual day at the Wisconsin Capitol on March 19. The event is meant to relay to state legislators cooperative members’ concerns. Information is available through the Cooperative Network. The day’s morning session will include presentations by cooperative administrative and legislative leaders; the afternoon will include virtual meetings with legislators.

It’s National FFA Week this week, and some area FFA chapters are celebrating with the news of receiving Wisconsin FFA Foundation grants. Among the 40 state chapters receiving $500 grants are area chapters Athens, Augusta, Baldwin-Woodville, Blair-Taylor, Cornell, Ellsworth, Hudson, Medford, New Auburn, Pittsville, River Falls, Sparta, St. Croix Central, Turtle Lake, Unity and Westby.

