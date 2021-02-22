Advertisement

Potato Leek Soup

Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association
Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association recipe
Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association recipe(Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers)
By Judy Clark
Published: Feb. 22, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sarah Agena, with the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe to celebrate Heart Month and National Potato Lovers’ Month.

Potato Leek Soup

Ingredients:

3 leeks rinsed and chopped, white and light green parts only

1 Small Onion finely chopped

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp salt

1 tsp dried parsley

1 tsp dried thyme

1/4 tsp Paprika

1 1/2 lbs your favorite varietal Little Potatoes quartered

4 cups vegetable broth

drizzle canola oil

To a large pot over medium heat, add canola oil, leeks, onion and garlic. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring often, until softened.

Add salt, parsley, thyme and paprika and cook one minute.

Add potatoes an vegetable broth and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cover, reduce heat to medium, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

If desired, use an immersion blender or food processor to puree some or all of the soup for a creamier texture.

Garnish with fresh parsley if desired and serve.

Eat Wisconsin Potatoes Website

