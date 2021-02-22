Potato Leek Soup
Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
Sarah Agena, with the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe to celebrate Heart Month and National Potato Lovers’ Month.
Ingredients:
3 leeks rinsed and chopped, white and light green parts only
1 Small Onion finely chopped
1 tsp minced garlic
1 tsp salt
1 tsp dried parsley
1 tsp dried thyme
1/4 tsp Paprika
1 1/2 lbs your favorite varietal Little Potatoes quartered
4 cups vegetable broth
drizzle canola oil
To a large pot over medium heat, add canola oil, leeks, onion and garlic. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring often, until softened.
Add salt, parsley, thyme and paprika and cook one minute.
Add potatoes an vegetable broth and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cover, reduce heat to medium, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
If desired, use an immersion blender or food processor to puree some or all of the soup for a creamier texture.
Garnish with fresh parsley if desired and serve.
