Roosevelt Elementary Second Grade teacher honored with Golden Apple Award

Michelle Glaser honored with Roosevelt Golden Apple Award
Michelle Glaser honored with Roosevelt Golden Apple Award(WEAU)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Throughout the month of February, the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and WEAU have been honoring one educator or staff member at all twenty schools with a Golden Apple Award. As we begin our fourth week we stop by a second grade classroom at Roosevelt Elementary School, a teacher full of Tiger Pride!

Congratulations to Roosevelt’s Michelle Glaser for all that she does for her students. Mrs. Glaser definitely has an active classroom, her kids were thrilled to celebrate her Golden Apple with her. Michelle believes the award is a team effort and humbled to be recognized by her peers.

“I guess I’m overwhelmed, I know that it’s like a community thing, it takes all of us. It takes my school, the students, and the families to get to do this. So it means a lot. It’s different every day and seeing the kids come to school excited makes me excited and so it’s pretty fun to be here and see the energy and the learning that takes place every day,” says Glaser.

Roosevelt Elementary principal Ben Dallman believes Mrs. Glaser has a positive influence on her students.

“It’s just a great balance and combination of learning and great balance of not only holding the bar high for all of our kids but also just showing great care and compassion for kids, knowing that every kid has different needs to and she has a very positive, energetic classroom, every time that I’m in there too. It’s just great to see,” says Dallman.

