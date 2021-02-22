Advertisement

Sojourner House homeless shelter looks to return to pre-COVID service hours April 1

The Sojourner House homeless shelter in Eau Claire is coming up on one full year of providing 24-hour services for those in need.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The state’s subzero temperatures are leaving homeless shelters overcrowded and overwhelmed.

“Currently we’re running about 75, last week we were in the high 90′s up near 100,” says Sojourner House coordinator, Kiana Schoen.

Forcing the Sojourner House location on Barstow Street to temporarily reopen to offer 24-hour service for three days, to accommodate overflow from its larger facility on Claremont Ave.

Schoen says with the frigid temps hopefully behind us, the shelter is looking to move back to their pre-covid hours April 1, solely providing a night-by-night shelter.

“People will be able to come in to our facility and check in at 7p.m. and they will stay overnight have meals, and showers are provided, laundry,” Schoen says.

Schoen says they’re pushing a more service-based model, working to get Eau Claire’s homeless population back in permanent housing, as soon as possible.

“Now that we’re trying to bring in more resources, and just really actively sitting down with people, on an individual basis and making plans for them, we want to push back at that and see those numbers decrease as quickly as we can.” says Schoen.

Schoen recognizes community help is the only safety net some of their clients have.

“It’s important from us, from Catholic Charities to say we are grateful and we feel supported by our community, and I think that’s exactly what we need to do to come together, to deal with the issue of homelessness in this community, because it really is a community issue,” says Schoen.

Catholic Charities and the Sojourner House say they are always looking for volunteers to help out around the facility.

“If theres people who even want to help out with serving meals, there are nights when we don’t have people come in so then it kind of falls on staff and maybe we can get some guests to help out with that,” says Schoen.

Click here for a volunteer application, Schoen says you can also reach out to her via email for volunteer opportunites as well.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Officials say an active shooter walked into the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana,...
‘It felt like we were in a war’: Eyewitnesses thankful to walk away from La. gun store shootout
Police
State Patrol: 2 children in car when driver arrested with operating under the influence
McPike Park Homeless Encampment
Homeless campers to be ‘evicted’ from Madison park
Hudson Beard, 13, continues to experience symptoms after contracting COVID-19 in November....
Mont. boy, 13, suffers COVID-19 symptoms, including heart problems, for months

Latest News

Local FFA chapters are finding ways to show their spirit.
Local chapters find ways to celebrate National FFA Week during the pandemic
Michelle Glaser honored with Roosevelt Golden Apple Award
Roosevelt Elementary Second Grade teacher honored with Golden Apple Award
Potato Leek Soup (2/22/21)
Potato Leek Soup (2/22/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (2/22/21)