EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire announced Monday that their games scheduled against UW-Oshkosh have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

UWEC also added that the Blugold men will not be participating in the WIAC Championship tournament.

They are finishing their season with a 2-3 record.

