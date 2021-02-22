WI DHS reports no COVID-19 deaths for 2nd day in a row

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – On Monday, Wisconsin didn’t add any deaths to the COVID-19 death toll and reported fewer than 500 new coronavirus cases for a second day in a row.

There’s a predictable drop in the number of deaths added to the state’s toll on Sundays and Mondays -- this is more a reflection of the state updating records than the number of deaths in a 24-hour period -- but the state hasn’t gone two days in a row without increasing that tally since September 7 and 8.

The U.S. is approaching half a million deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began a year ago. Wisconsin accounts for 6,284 of these. The state is averaging 17 COVID-19 deaths per day over the last 7 days.

The state is also averaging 613 positive coronavirus tests a day, but Monday was well below average. The DHS received 3,674 results for people being tested for COVID-19 -- or testing positive -- for the first time, and there were 423 positive tests, or 11.51% of the results. By the measure of all test results, including people who’ve been tested multiple times, the 7-day average positivity rate is down to 2.6%, the lowest since last March.

New cases were found in 44 Wisconsin counties. Eleven of these added only 1 or 2 new cases. Twenty-eight counties did not report any new cases.

Thirty-two more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the last 24-hour period, the second-lowest figure in 58 days. Only Sunday’s total of 27 hospitalizations was lower. Though we can’t directly attribute this to the vaccination effort, two studies show vaccinations are contributing to a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.K. A study from England found the Pfizer vaccine reduced the risk of catching COVID-19 by 70% after one dose and 85% after the second dose. A study in Scotland looking at people over 80 showed the Pfizer vaccine was 57% effective at preventing symptomatic illness 3 to 4 weeks after the first dose and 85% after the second dose (read the full story).

VACCINATIONS

EAU CLAIRE CO. - FIRST DOSE: 16,539 (15.8% of county population) FULLY VACCINATED: 9,181 (8.8%)

CHIPPEWA CO. - FIRST DOSE: 10,411 (16.1%) FULLY VACCINATED: 5,147 (8.0%)

LA CROSSE CO. - FIRST DOSE: 20,450 (17.3%) FULLY VACCINATED: 10,395 (8.8%)

DUNN CO. - FIRST DOSE: 4,697 (10.4%) FULLY VACCINATED: 1,991 (4.4%)

Due to limited supply, Gundersen Health System does not have any additional vaccine appointments available in La Crosse and Onalaska at this time.

Gundersen says it’s able to keep all first-dose vaccine appointments this week at its La Crosse and Onalaska locations. Vaccine demand continues to exceed vaccine supply. Gundersen says it expect to provide about 3,000 first-and-second dose appointments this week system wide.

Patients are asked to refrain from calling or emailing Gundersen about COVID-19 vaccine appointments or about vaccine availability or eligibility at this time.

Wisconsin saw the usual weekend drop in vaccinations. Monday’s update from the DHS shows 5,880 more shots since Sunday’s report, including 3,330 that went to people completing their vaccination regimen. Wisconsin now has 352,791 people who completed vaccinations, which is 6.1% of the state’s population, including 11.5% of all adults age 65 and older. Wisconsin is nearing 14% of its population getting at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is 807,981 people.

State figures show 111,884 people completed vaccinations over the past 7 days, compared to 4,666 people testing positive for the coronavirus and 435 being hospitalized in the same period.

A number of vaccinators report they’re receiving less COVID-19 vaccine because of the weather affecting other parts of the country. Some are reserving shots just for people waiting for their second, final dose.

Wisconsin has had almost 560,000 coronavirus cases, or 9.6% of the population.

The DHS reports 8,629 people diagnosed with the coronavirus are still considered active cases, identified or showing symptoms in the past 30 days. That’s just 1.5% of all cases in the past 55 weeks since Wisconsin’s first case. A total 544,926 people, or 97.3% of cases, are considered recovered, though some may suffer lingering effects from their infection. State figures show 1.12% of COVID-19 cases were fatal.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

To date, 25,775 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, which is 4.6% of all known cases.

Taking deaths and discharges into account, the latest figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) show there are 347 COVID-19 patients are in the state’s hospitals. That includes 83 in intensive care units. There were fewer than 100 COVID-19 patients in ICU’s across the state since Friday.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported 311 ICU beds (21.2%) and 2,519 of all medical beds (22.54) are open in the state’s 134 hospitals. All medical beds include ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation. These are beds for all patients, not just COVID-19.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 5,305 cases (+6) (75 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,312 cases (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,009 cases (90 deaths)

Clark – 3,149 cases (57 deaths)

Dunn – 4,232 cases (+3) (28 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,938 cases (+11) (104 deaths)

Jackson - 2,575 cases (23 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,133 cases (+6) (75 deaths)

Monroe – 4,275 cases (+4) (31 deaths)

Pepin – 801 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,434 cases (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,862 cases (+5) (44 deaths)

Rusk - 1,245 cases (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,496 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,310 cases (+7) (42 deaths)

Taylor - 1,792 cases (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,376 cases (+2) (36 deaths)

Vernon – 1,813 cases (+5) (36 deaths)

Washburn – 1,287 cases (18 deaths)

Wood – 6,667 cases (+7) (73 deaths)

