Wisconsin senators discuss Governor Evers’ tax plans

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin state senators are sounding off after Governor Tony Evers announced his budget proposal for the next two years early last week.

Evers has proposed a $91 billion plan for state spending throughout the next two years. He says he would raise taxes by $1.6 billion but also make $600 million in other tax cuts.

In addition, he wants to repeal Act 10 and reform the criminal justice system, returning 17 year old defendants to the juvenile justice system.

Wisconsin is one of only three states in the nation that treats 17-year-olds as adults.

Sunday morning on UPFRONT, which airs on WBAY TV, Adrienne Pederson spoke with state senators about how one year could make a difference, and whether this should be included in the budget.

“It has been shown that children in the juvenile justice system they have access to more programing and more access to educational opportunities that help to deter crimes. So making sure that we treat those children as children is extremely important because they need to have access to those additional services and programs that they are entitled to as a juvenile,” said Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee).

“The governor’s proposal focuses on downstream effects, when we should be focusing on what is upstream when these crimes are actually committed, and that’s education. That is why we have been pounding re-opening the schools. We can’t continue to keep kids out of classrooms and pretend it won’t have an impact on the future of crimes and quality of life in the community. And by all statistics we are through the roof in Milwaukee with crimes,” said Sen. Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield).

Evers says he would increase funding in schools by $1.6 billion and increase funding for the University of Wisconsin by $190 million.

