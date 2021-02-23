52 wolves harvested on first day of state’s wolf hunt, 3 zones to close

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR reports 52 wolves were killed Monday during the first day of the state’s wolf hunt. The DNR said Zones 2,5,6 will close to hunting and trapping gray wolves effective 10 a.m., Feb. 24. The DNR advises wolf hunters and trappers they can currently continue to pursue wolves in Zones 1,3,4.

Wolf hunt report (Feb. 23, 2021) (WSAW)

Zones 2,5,6 will close to hunting and trapping wolves effective 10 a.m. Feb. 24.



Harvest updates and additional zone closures are available at: https://t.co/sUyQjkm9vs pic.twitter.com/D0tPrZs1VR — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) February 23, 2021

The total harvest quota for the February 2021 season was set at 200 wolves. Fifty-percent of the harvest quota within the ceded territories has been reserved in response to a declaration by the Ojibwe bands. The resulting harvestable quota for state hunters and trappers is 119 wolves.

