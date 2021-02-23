Advertisement

52 wolves harvested on first day of state’s wolf hunt, 3 zones to close

DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves(WBAY)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR reports 52 wolves were killed Monday during the first day of the state’s wolf hunt. The DNR said Zones 2,5,6 will close to hunting and trapping gray wolves effective 10 a.m., Feb. 24. The DNR advises wolf hunters and trappers they can currently continue to pursue wolves in Zones 1,3,4.

Wolf hunt report (Feb. 23, 2021)
Wolf hunt report (Feb. 23, 2021)(WSAW)

The total harvest quota for the February 2021 season was set at 200 wolves. Fifty-percent of the harvest quota within the ceded territories has been reserved in response to a declaration by the Ojibwe bands. The resulting harvestable quota for state hunters and trappers is 119 wolves.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Merrill woman to be charged with child abuse after boy, 3, suffers life-threatening brain injury
Stock graphic
Alcohol believed to be contributing factor in Dunn County crash
Mark Severson will be released and living in Menomonie.
Convicted sex offender to be living in Menomonie
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion
UW-Madison is conducting “COVID Long Haulers” research aiming to help patients with post-covid...
“Covid Long-haulers”: Some Wisconsin patients battle symptoms one year later

Latest News

Some Wisconsin drivers get more time to renew their license
SkyWarn 13 Tuesday Weather (2/23/21)
Ethanol at the pump
Ethanol industry reacts to EPA decision
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (2/23/21)