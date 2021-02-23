Children’s Museum of Eau Claire gets $250K donation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is one step closer to its fundraising goal for its new facility. The RCU Foundation is donating $250,000 toward the completion of the museum’s future space.

The RCU Foundation Board Chair said in a statement: “The Children’s Museum has inspired creativity, discovery, and a love of learning in the community since 2004. The new facility will provide additional opportunities to make a positive impact on families through the power of play for generations to come.”

The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire Executive Director Michael McHorney said this donation will have a large impact on making the new museum a reality for the children of the Chippewa Valley.

