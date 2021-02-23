DHS: Around 6% of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -More than one in seven COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday.

The state reports an increase of 566 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 560,564. 2,987 tests came back negative.

97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 8,526.

Sixty-three more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 25,838.

The state reported 33 new deaths on Tuesday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 6,317.

Vaccinations

815,516 Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 366,096 Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 1,185,469 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Tuesday.

County Data

County # of COVID-19 cases Deaths At least one dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine Completed the COVID-19

vaccination series Buffalo 1,312 7 2,107 (+19) 868 (+31) Chippewa 7,013 (+4) 90 10,539 (+128) 5,377 (+230) Clark 3,151 (+2) 57 3,595 (+20) 1,615 (+46) Crawford 1,665 17 2,496 (+32) 972 (+21) Dunn 4,234 (+2) 28 4,770 (+73) 2,075 (+84) Eau Claire 10,942 (+4) 105 (+1) 16,702 (+163) 9,732 (+551) Jackson 2,576 (+1) 23 2,722 (+13) 940 (+14) La Crosse 12,144 (+11) 75 20,776 (+326) 10,789 (+394) Monroe 4,281 (+6) 31 5,853 (+59) 2,237 (+60) Pepin 801 7 1,267 (+1) 401 (+6) Rusk 1,246 (+1) 16 1,328 (-1) 368 (+41) Trempealeau 3,375 (-1) 36 5,062 (+122) 2,259 (+88) Vernon 1,814 (+1) 36 5,149 (+32) 2,094 (+57)

