DHS: WI to receive larger allotment of COVID-19 vaccines

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – Wisconsin health officials announce the state is receiving a much larger allotment of COVID-19 vaccines.

In a health briefing Tuesday afternoon, state officials said the state will receive 64% more vaccine this week than it did in mid-January, and this increased allotment will continue for at least two weeks. In addition to what the state is receiving, Walgreens pharmacies around the state are receiving twice as many doses as they had previously directly from the federal government.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) says 815,516 people have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is 14% of the state population. This includes more than 47% of all Wisconsin adults age 65 and older, and more than 10% of adults ages 35 to 64.

The DHS website reports 366,096 people received their second dose to complete their vaccinations, though in the health briefing officials said that tally is now over 370,000. That’s about 6.3% of the population. That’s at least 13,305 more people who finished the vaccination regimen since Monday’s report. To date, vaccinators have administered more than 1.2 million “shots in the arm” of a COVID-19 vaccine since December 13. Wisconsin is averaging 30,763 doses a day over the last 7 days.

Health officials say with the increased allotment, they’re on target for moving to phase 1b of vaccinations on March 1, with a focus on education workers.

Here are local vaccine numbers so far:

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 16,702 (16.0% OF COUNTY POPULATION) FULLY VACCINATED: 9,732 (9.3%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 10,539 (16.3%) FULLY VACCINATED: 5,377 (8.3%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 20,776 (17.6%) FULLY VACCINATED: 10,789 (9.1%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 4,770 (10.5%) FULLY VACCINATED: 2,075 (4.6%)

Wisconsin health officials announced 33 more deaths from COVID-19. The DHS reported the death toll from the COVID-19 virus rose to 6,317 after two days without adding any death reports to the state count. The death rate rose to 1.13% of all known coronavirus cases after a week at 1.12%. The 7-day average fell, however, from 17 to 16 deaths per day.

Deaths were added in 16 counties: Barron, Brown (2), Dane (5), Door, Douglas, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Lincoln, Marathon (3), Milwaukee (2), Ozaukee (2), Rock (2), Sheboygan (2), Waukesha (7) and Waupaca.

Wisconsin identified 566 new coronavirus cases in the last batch of 3,553 test results for people tested, or testing positive, for the first time. That’s about 16% (15.93%) of the test results. If you look at the positivity rate for all test results, including people who’ve been tested multiple times, the 7-day average is 2.6% of tests coming back positive. The 7-day average for new cases went down to 605 per day, the lowest since early July.

New cases were found in 59 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Nineteen of these counties had only 1 or 2 new cases.

Wisconsin has now had more than 560,000 coronavirus cases (560,564) since February 5, 2020. That’s almost 10% of the state’s population. As we said earlier, 6,317 have died; 545,562 people are considered recovered (97.4%), meaning it’s been more than 30 days since their diagnosis or onset of symptoms, though some may feel lingering effects; and 8,526 cases (1.5%) are still active.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS says 63 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. That’s twice as many new patients as the past two days combined, but it’s in line with the 7-day average of 59 hospitalizations per day. In the past year, 25,838 people have been hospitalized for the disease caused by the coronavirus, or 4.7% of all cases.

Taking deaths and discharges into account, there were 346 people in Wisconsin hospitals for COVID-19 Monday, including 95 in intensive care, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). We expect updated figures from the WHA later Tuesday afternoon. There have been fewer than 400 COVID-19 patients in hospitals for each of the last 6 days, and fewer than 100 in ICU for four straight days. Wisconsin is averaging 62 hospitalizations per day.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported 313 ICU beds (21.4%) and 2,459 of all medical beds (22.0%) are open in the state’s 134 hospitals. All medical beds include ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 5,309 cases (+4) (76 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 1,312 cases (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,013 cases (+4) (90 deaths)

Clark – 3,151 cases (+2) (57 deaths)

Dunn – 4,234 cases (+2) (28 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,942 cases (+4) (105 deaths) (+1)

Jackson - 2,576 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,144 cases (+11) (75 deaths)

Monroe – 4,281 cases (+6) (31 deaths)

Pepin – 801 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,443 cases (+9) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,867 cases (+5) (44 deaths)

Rusk - 1,246 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,500 cases (+4) (21 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,324 cases (+14) (42 deaths)

Taylor - 1,793 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,375 cases (+2) (36 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Vernon – 1,814 cases (+1) (36 deaths)

Washburn – 1,287 cases (18 deaths)

Wood – 6,671 cases (+4) (73 deaths)

