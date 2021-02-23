Eau Claire City Council hears public comment on landfill expansion proposal

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Last week, community members voiced their opposition at the Eau Claire County Board meeting towards a proposed expansion to Seven Mile Creek Landfill off Olson Drive.

Monday night, it was the Eau Claire City Council’s turn to hear comments. A woman who lives in the area spoke out against the expansion project.

More than 1,000 tons of garbage is dumped daily into the landfill, which covers close to 80 acres. The expansion would increase the landfill’s current height by more than 50 percent.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.