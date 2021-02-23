ECASD considers expanding in-person classes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Area School District Board of Education will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 24 to discuss expanding in-person instruction.

The district will consider the expansion of in-person classes to four days a week starting April 5 for grades K-5.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held virtually.

For members of the public wishing to speak during the comment period of the meeting, they must sign up to do so.

Moderators will be available to help people use Webex from 6:30 p.m. until sign ups close at 6:50 p.m.

Each speaker must provide their name, address and a brief description of what they wish to comment.

To learn more about the meeting or how to join virtually click HERE.

To join the meeting:

Webex link-- click HERE. The Event Password is Board.

Through the Cisco Webex Meetings App, login with Event Number 120 493 9595 and Password: Board

To dial-in-- call: 1-408-418-9388 (This is not a toll-free call – long distance charges may apply) and enter Event Access code: 120 493 9595

