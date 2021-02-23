“Here for You” Mental Health Workshop offers resources to families

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Area School District is holding a support group for parents, families and caregivers to help one another during these trying times.

“Here for you” is a virtual workshop that is designed for families and caregivers to offer support, understanding and resources to help you and your children stay well during times of uncertainty, stress and worry.

Eau Claire Area School District Mental Health Coordinator Lisa Steig said this workshop is for anybody who needs support during these trying times.

“We started this series because we care about our families,” Steig said. “We just wanted to provide some more support for you, and this is a way we can do this.”

There will be another workshop Tuesday night from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. For more information on the program, click HERE. If you’d like to attend, click HERE.

