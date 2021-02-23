Joe LaBuda retires as Menomonie football coach

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -After a legendary career that saw him win 321 games and five WIAA State football championships at Menomonie, Joe LaBuda is stepping down as head coach of the Mustangs.

LaBuda’s career at Menomonie started 32-years ago and in that time he led the Mustangs to the playoffs an amazing 31-straight seasons. This past season, Menomonie finished 5-1, which put LaBuda’s final record at 321 wins and just 60 losses with the Mustangs,

Five of those wins came in the WIAA State Championship, where Menomonie won titles in 1993, ‘95, ‘97, ‘99 and 2002. The team also made appearances in the finals in 1994 and 2003.

Along the way, LaBuda helped countless players continue their career at the collegiate level, including recently Nate Stanley at Iowa and Mason Stokke at Wisconsin.

In 2020, LaBuda was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. His 321 wins rank 7th all-time in Wisconsin.

