Advertisement

Joe LaBuda retires as Menomonie football coach

(WEAU)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -After a legendary career that saw him win 321 games and five WIAA State football championships at Menomonie, Joe LaBuda is stepping down as head coach of the Mustangs.

LaBuda’s career at Menomonie started 32-years ago and in that time he led the Mustangs to the playoffs an amazing 31-straight seasons. This past season, Menomonie finished 5-1, which put LaBuda’s final record at 321 wins and just 60 losses with the Mustangs,

Five of those wins came in the WIAA State Championship, where Menomonie won titles in 1993, ‘95, ‘97, ‘99 and 2002. The team also made appearances in the finals in 1994 and 2003.

Along the way, LaBuda helped countless players continue their career at the collegiate level, including recently Nate Stanley at Iowa and Mason Stokke at Wisconsin.

In 2020, LaBuda was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. His 321 wins rank 7th all-time in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Merrill woman to be charged with child abuse after boy, 3, suffers life-threatening brain injury
Stock graphic
Alcohol believed to be contributing factor in Dunn County crash
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Mark Severson will be released and living in Menomonie.
Convicted sex offender to be living in Menomonie
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion

Latest News

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testifies Tuesday during a hearing addressing the...
LIVE: Security officials cast blame for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol
COVID-19 Vaccine
State to open two vaccination clinics in Western Wisconsin
Unemployment
Assembly expected to sign bill updating WI unemployment insurance system
Old location of the Children's Museum of Eau Claire
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire gets $250K donation