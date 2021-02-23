Advertisement

Minneapolis man charged in fatal Dunn Co. crash

Raul Chiman-Arce
Raul Chiman-Arce(WEAU)
By WEAU
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN CO., Wis. (WEAU) -A Minneapolis man is charged in a fatal crash early Monday morning in Dunn County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the crash just before 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-94 just east of the interchange with State Highway 29.

A complaint filed Tuesday in Dunn County court said 23-year-old Raul Chiman-Acre admitted to being the driver.

An unidentified passenger was pulled from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The complaint said Chiman-Arce admitted to a state trooper he doesn’t have a driver’s license.

He’s being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Ambulance
Merrill woman to be charged with child abuse after boy, 3, suffers life-threatening brain injury
Stock graphic
Alcohol believed to be contributing factor in Dunn County crash
Mark Severson will be released and living in Menomonie.
Convicted sex offender to be living in Menomonie
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion

Latest News

Joe LaBuda Retires As Menomonie Head Coach (2/23/21)
Joe LaBuda Retires As Menomonie Head Coach (2/23/21)
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
A study published Feb. 1 in the Journal of Clinical Periodontology shows people who have gum...
Study links gum disease with increased COVID-19 mortality
La Crosse Center Welcomes WIAA Basketball Tournaments (2/23/21)
La Crosse Center Welcomes WIAA Basketball Tournaments (2/23/21)
Golden Apple Awards Eau Claire North High Shcool (2/23/21)
Golden Apple Awards Eau Claire North High Shcool (2/23/21)