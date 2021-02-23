Minneapolis man charged in fatal Dunn Co. crash
DUNN CO., Wis. (WEAU) -A Minneapolis man is charged in a fatal crash early Monday morning in Dunn County.
The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the crash just before 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-94 just east of the interchange with State Highway 29.
A complaint filed Tuesday in Dunn County court said 23-year-old Raul Chiman-Acre admitted to being the driver.
An unidentified passenger was pulled from the vehicle and died at the scene.
The complaint said Chiman-Arce admitted to a state trooper he doesn’t have a driver’s license.
He’s being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
