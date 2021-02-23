Night of Freedom and Hope in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A night of freedom and hope is coming to the Chippewa Valley. Fierce Freedom is a non-profit in the community that raises awareness and helps survivors of human trafficking.

Their annual fundraiser is a time to look back at what they have accomplished and hold on to hope for even more in the coming year. During the Night of Freedom and Hope there will be a meal, silent auction and speakers all raising funds for the non-profit.

The keynote speaker, Amanda Casey will share her experiences of being trafficked and how programming from Fierce Freedom can help survivors like her.

Over the last year they have shifted everything online but still had a successful year thanks to the community.

“We really didn’t know if we were going to have to close the doors, we didn’t know if we were going to come back here and the fact that we have had so much success in the last year and that’s because of our donors and the continued support we have kept all of our staff, we reached more than 9,000 people, we have expanded,” said Cat Jacoby from Fierce Freedom. “It’s amazing what has been accomplished and that’s through the support of this community.”

If you would like to learn more about how to help in their mission, the Night of Freedom and Hope is a great place to get more information. There will be an in-person and virtual option for the event. It will take place March 5 at the River Prairie Center from 6-8:30 p.m. The deadline to get tickets is Friday.

