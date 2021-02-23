Packers QB Aaron Rodgers run as Jeopardy! host begins April 5

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Every Packers fan knew the answer:

This is the date quarterback Aaron Rodgers will take over as guest host on the popular game show Jeopardy!

We just didn’t know the question. Now, we do.

What is April 5th?

A newly released schedule shows the upcoming celebrity hosts now that Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings’ six-week run has ended. Mike Richards took over Monday and will host until the end of next week, when he hands off the mic to Katie Couric who also has the honors for a fortnight.

Then, it’s all Aaron Rodgers! The NFL MVP’s episodes will air from April 5 - April 14. They’ll all air right here on NBC15 at 4:30 p.m.

Of course, the Green Bay superstar may be too busy wedding planning to watch.

