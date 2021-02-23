Polk Co.'s Wednesday drive-thru clinic cancelled

POLK CO., Wis. (WEAU) -The Polk County Health Department said it had to cancel a planned drive-thru vaccination clinic due to shipment delays.

The clinic was scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24 in Balsam Lake.

The health department said last week’s winter storms in the southern United States caused the vaccine shipment delay.

If you were scheduled to get your first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday, the health department has rescheduled your appointment for the following Wednesday (March 3) at the same time. The new sate for the second dose is now April 1.

If these new days do not work for you, email covidvaccination@co.polk.wi.us or call 715-485-9258.

Thursday’s vaccine clinic will continue as scheduled.

