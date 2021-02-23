Advertisement

Some Wisconsin drivers get more time to renew their license

(NBC15)
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin DMV is extending the deadline for drivers age 60 and older to renew their driver’s license.

They now have until May 21. This decision comes from a continued concern over the health risks of COVID-19.

The DMV estimates around 62,000 drivers in the state are eligible for the extension.

For all drivers regardless of age, the DMV has made all vehicle-related services available online such as registration renewals, titles and plates.

Additionally any driver can reduce their time spent at the DMV by completing the Driver License Guide paperwork at home and by making an appointment online.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Merrill woman to be charged with child abuse after boy, 3, suffers life-threatening brain injury
Stock graphic
Alcohol believed to be contributing factor in Dunn County crash
Mark Severson will be released and living in Menomonie.
Convicted sex offender to be living in Menomonie
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion
UW-Madison is conducting “COVID Long Haulers” research aiming to help patients with post-covid...
“Covid Long-haulers”: Some Wisconsin patients battle symptoms one year later

Latest News

Old location of the Children's Museum of Eau Claire
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire gets $250K donation
SkyWarn 13 Tuesday Weather (2/23/21)
Ethanol at the pump
Ethanol industry reacts to EPA decision
DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
52 wolves harvested on first day of state’s wolf hunt, 3 zones to close