Some Wisconsin drivers get more time to renew their license

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin DMV is extending the deadline for drivers age 60 and older to renew their driver’s license.

They now have until May 21. This decision comes from a continued concern over the health risks of COVID-19.

The DMV estimates around 62,000 drivers in the state are eligible for the extension.

For all drivers regardless of age, the DMV has made all vehicle-related services available online such as registration renewals, titles and plates.

Additionally any driver can reduce their time spent at the DMV by completing the Driver License Guide paperwork at home and by making an appointment online.

