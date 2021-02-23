Advertisement

State to open two vaccination clinics in Western Wisconsin

By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The state announced Tuesday that it will be opening four more community-based vaccination clinics to help fill in the gaps for communities to access the vaccine.

Two of those selected locations are in Western Wisconsin: La Crosse and Barron County.

All eligible individuals for the vaccine at this time will be able to schedule appointments at these clinics regardless of where they live.

Currently there are 1,800 vaccine providers across the state including Walgreens locations. Through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, 178 Walgreen stores in the state will receive 35,350 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

To sign up to receive the vaccine at a Walgreens location, click HERE.

