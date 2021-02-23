Trempealeau Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dogs play an important role in law enforcement, assisting with things like drug detection and searching for missing persons and felons.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office recently brought on K-9 Javy to assist in these efforts.

“He provides a sort of ace up our sleeve, we’re good at drug interdiction by ourselves but we need tools like this to close up the gaps that are there.”

Deputy Jim Williams with the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office has always wanted to be a canine handler.

“This was my goal when I started in this career path and to have it happen now is pretty exciting,” he says.

After a month of training, Deputy Williams and his partner Javy were cleared to get to work.

“We’ve been on the road for just a few shifts at this point.”

Canines have been assisting the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office for nearly two decades, but Sheriff Brett Semingson says Javy is unique.

“The German Shepherd breed is what the most common is as well as some Boxers so this is a pretty rare one,” he says.

“Javy is a German Shorthaired Pointer,” Williams says. “He is a bird dog by nature, so he is constantly working, he’s constantly nose to the ground looking for anything and everything.”

Javy and Williams didn’t waste any time turning their training into results, on their second shift Javy’s nose knew something was amiss.

“One of the other officers provided us an opportunity to have a sniff on a car and he was successful there,” Williams says.

When not on duty, Javy lives with Williams’s family and even gets some help taking care of the dog.

“He has a room sort of dedicated to him with a treadmill and all of the things he needs to stay in shape, but i needed somebody that could support me with it, so my son has helped me with that.”

Williams says for Javy, work is really time to play.

“When he goes out to sniff a car or is looking for a person, his goal is to find that item so that he can get paid with his tennis ball, he loves tennis balls”

Historically, pointers have a longer life expectancy, which means Williams and Javy could serve together until one of them decides to retire.

Sheriff Semingson says the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office currently has two other K-9 teams, with one of the dogs retiring some time this year.

