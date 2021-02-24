Advertisement

Bucks win 139-112 in new Timberwolves coach Finch’s debut

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Minnesota Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Minnesota Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Giannis Antetokoumpo had 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat Minnesota 139-112 on Tuesday to spoil new Timberwolves coach Chris Finch’s debut. Bryn Forbes added a season-high 23 points as the Bucks won their third straight and had seven players score in double figures. The Bucks shot 53.5% overall and went 20 of 42 from 3-point range. Karl-Anthony Towns and Malik Beasley each scored 26 for Minnesota. The Timberwolves lost their fifth straight and ninth in their last 10 games as their record fell to an NBA-worst 7-25.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/23/2021 9:32:06 PM (GMT -6:00)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
Ambulance
Merrill woman to be charged with child abuse after boy, 3, suffers life-threatening brain injury
Stock graphic
Alcohol believed to be contributing factor in Dunn County crash
DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
Wisconsin’s wolf hunt to end 4 days early
Joe LaBuda retires as Menomonie football coach

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers run as Jeopardy! host begins April 5
Joe LaBuda retires as Menomonie football coach
Blugolds season comes to an end
SportScene 13 for Monday, February 22nd
UWEC men’s basketball games canceled