Children and COVID-19 vaccine

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Ramping up trials and rolling up sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Robert Jacobson, Mayo Clinic pediatrician and vaccine researcher says there will need to be vaccines for children, but it may require a little patience.

“The rates of the infection and the severity of infection is lower in children, they still get infected, they still spread the infection and occasionally do develop severe disease,” says Jacobson.

More than 3,000,000 children under the age of 18 have contracted COVID-19 with nearly 250 dying.

Kaying Xiong, executive director of student services for the Eau Claire Area School District, says the vaccine shouldn’t be a schools first line of defense.

“While it will be nice for children to be vaccinated we also need to keep in mind that that’s just one more layer of protection it’s not the sole protection for our students and staff as we come back together,” says Xiong.

Vaccine clinical trials are underway in the pediatric population.

Pfizer began in September, with children 12 through 15 years of age.

“They expect to have by mid-summer data to present to the FDA, that might lead to us having approval to use the vaccine in children 12-15 by early fall,” says Jacobson.

Similarly Moderna hopes to have its study of 12 to17 year old completed and submitted by the summer too.

Xiong recognizes children learn best in-person and says the district is equipped with what they need to keep students and staff safe.

“There’s an inherent risk with everything that we do and I think sometimes we have to just weigh the benefits,” says Xiong.

