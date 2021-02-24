Advertisement

Chippewa County COVID-19 update

COVID-19
COVID-19(WEAU 13 News)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County Public Health held its weekly news conference Wednesday morning.

Public Health Director Angela Weideman says as of Tuesday, February 23 -15,934 doses of vaccine have been administered to Chippewa County community members. 10,539 people have received at least one dose. While 5,377 people have completed the two-dose series. Weideman says the county has increased the number of doses given this week by 3,734 compared to last week.

She did say the county is experiencing vaccine shipment delays due to the severe weather in the southern part of the U.S. Due to that delay, the clinic scheduled for Wednesday, February 24 is pushed to Monday, March 1. Weideman says Thursday’s clinic is still on as scheduled.

As of Tuesday, Chippewa County has 27,958 total negative tests and 7,013 total positive tests. Weideman says one percent of the positive cases are considered active. The 7-day percent positive average is 11.9. In total, 90 Chippewa County community members have died from COVID-19. Currently, two people are in the hospital with the virus. A total of 219 people in Chippewa County have ever been hospitalized with coronavirus.

Weideman says from February 14 to February 20, 323 total COVID tests were done with 38 positive results. Last week, 417 tests were done with 61 positive results. She says in the Northwest Region, 72 percent of all hospital beds are in use. While 81 percent of all ICU beds are in use.

Weideman says the local risk level remains “high” this week, but it’s very close to a “moderate” risk level. Community members are still asked to limit indoor gatherings to 15 or fewer people and outdoor gatherings to 50 or fewer.

Weideman also answered some frequent questions asked to public health.

Question: If you’ve had COVID, should you still get the vaccine?

Weideman’s Answer: Yes. It’s recommended even if you had COVID to get vaccinated because you can catch it more than once.

Question: Do I need to wait 90 days to receive the vaccine after testing positive for COVID?

Weideman’s Answer: No. Once you are fully recovered from COVID and out of isolation, you can get the vaccine.

Question: Why do I need two shots?

Weideman’s Answer: The first shot helps the immune system recognize the virus. The second shot strengthens the immune response. You need both to get the best protection that lasts longer.

