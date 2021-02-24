Advertisement

Eau Claire Memorial Math teacher honored with Golden Apple Award

Patti Campbell honored as Eau Claire Memorial Golden Apple Award recipient
Patti Campbell honored as Eau Claire Memorial Golden Apple Award recipient(WEAU)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Golden Apple Award recipient for Eau Claire Memorial High school has been teaching mathematics for over thirty years. Loved for her maternal instinct with her students and colleagues, Patti Campbell has always brought a high level of energy and dedication to the Old Abes family.

“Somebody who exudes the excellence, and the expertise that all students deserve. And really has made an impact, a generational impact on students at Memorial High school. And this year it’s my honor to honor Patti Campbell with the Golden Apple Award,” says Memorial principal Dave Oldenberg.

Mrs. Campbell says she’s most impressed with her students willingness to stick with their academics during what has been a trying year.

“I assign a lesson form them everyday and they are doing their lessons, and doing their homework and doing their practice and doing everything I ask of them and they are doing it at home with not necessarily with all the help that they would like. I think COVID has changed everybody in so many ways, teaching for sure but in life in general, we’ve learned really what’s important and those communications and those relationships that we build with kids, we’ve learned how important those are,” says Campbell.

Oldenberg believes Patti will leave a lasting legacy at Eau Claire Memorial.

“Students regardless of their ability level when they enter Patti’s classroom, she moves them along the math journey. And she does so diligently and is given the same if not a greater level performance as she moves through her career. So Patti is ending her career with us this year after 33 years and is at the top of her game,” says Oldenberg.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornell Firefighter Justin Fredrickson
Cornell firefighter in critical condition after gun discharges during fire
The Chippewa Store, downtown Chippewa Falls.
Biden is changing PPP rules: Small business owners weigh in
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
178 wolves harvested, number may grow as hunters have 24 hours to report
Raul Chiman-Arce
Minneapolis man charged in fatal Dunn Co. crash

Latest News

Cole Pankratz honored as Eau Claire North Golden Apple award
Eau Claire North Math teacher honored with Golden Apple Award
Michelle Glaser honored with Roosevelt Golden Apple Award
Roosevelt Elementary Second Grade teacher honored with Golden Apple Award
Derick Black honored with Golden Apple Award at DeLong Middle School
DeLong Middle School English teacher honored with Golden Apple Award
Kristen Cooley honored with Longfellow Elementary Golden Apple Award
Longfellow Elementary School Secretary honored with Golden Apple Award