Eau Claire Memorial Math teacher honored with Golden Apple Award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Golden Apple Award recipient for Eau Claire Memorial High school has been teaching mathematics for over thirty years. Loved for her maternal instinct with her students and colleagues, Patti Campbell has always brought a high level of energy and dedication to the Old Abes family.

“Somebody who exudes the excellence, and the expertise that all students deserve. And really has made an impact, a generational impact on students at Memorial High school. And this year it’s my honor to honor Patti Campbell with the Golden Apple Award,” says Memorial principal Dave Oldenberg.

Mrs. Campbell says she’s most impressed with her students willingness to stick with their academics during what has been a trying year.

“I assign a lesson form them everyday and they are doing their lessons, and doing their homework and doing their practice and doing everything I ask of them and they are doing it at home with not necessarily with all the help that they would like. I think COVID has changed everybody in so many ways, teaching for sure but in life in general, we’ve learned really what’s important and those communications and those relationships that we build with kids, we’ve learned how important those are,” says Campbell.

Oldenberg believes Patti will leave a lasting legacy at Eau Claire Memorial.

“Students regardless of their ability level when they enter Patti’s classroom, she moves them along the math journey. And she does so diligently and is given the same if not a greater level performance as she moves through her career. So Patti is ending her career with us this year after 33 years and is at the top of her game,” says Oldenberg.

