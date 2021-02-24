Eau Claire neighbors spread neighborly love

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Since the start of the pandemic nearly one year ago, authorities have been stressing the importance of checking on your neighbors. One neighborhood on the north side of Eau Claire is going above and beyond in that effort.

The Princeton Neighborhood Association is spreading a little joy. Families are leaving sweet treats for their neighbors, some that they know while others are complete strangers.

Julie O’Brien has been busy. “This neighborhood is unique and special,” O’Brien said. She started the effort of spreading some neighborly love. “It could be anything,” she added. It started with 18 bags of treats dropped off around the neighborhood. “Breakfast items, wine, cheese, things like that,” O’Brien said.

“I heard the doorbell ring, and no-one was there except a lovely little package,” said neighbor, Emily Berge. Her family received some neighborly love a few weeks ago. “It’s just really nice to know that someone is thinking of you,” Berge added.

They decided to keep the train going and dropped off packages at two more homes. “I got wine and a mug and some chocolates. I still use my mug, it’s a love mug, and I use it every day for coffee,” said neighbor, Ruth Lundblad.

Inside are all kinds of gifts and instructions to keep the love going. “Then they are to post the paper in their window or door, so we know that they have gotten it,” O’Brien said. The neighborhood is filling up with signs. “You kind of keep looking for those little hearts in the windows,” Lundblad said.

Since February 1, the neighborly love has reached more than 200 neighbors. “It’s been nice to see how everybody is reaching out to each other and cheering everybody up,” O’Brien said.

Julie hopes to keep it going until everybody gets some neighborly love. “This pandemic has been long and this is a great way to reach out and especially some of those in our neighborhood that are pretty isolated, they are staying home all the time, so I think it’s a great thing for everybody to try,” O’Brien added.

There about 400 homes in their neighborhood association and they have reached about 200 so they are halfway there and no sign of slowing down. O’Brien hopes that this inspires other neighborhoods to take up their own version of spreading neighborly love.

