Harvest of the Month-Carrots
February
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
Ruth Chipps, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with Jackson in Action Healthy Living, features carrots in the Harvest of the Month
CARROT & CHICKPEA TOSS
Mediterranean flavors make this quick saute dish a favorite.
1 pound carrots scrubbed, cleaned, sliced
2 Tbsp. oil of choice or butter
4 Tbsp. water
1- 15 oz. can chickpeas or white beans
2 Tbsp. honey
1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
1/2 cup feta cheese crumbled
2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, minced
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add oil/butter.
Once the skillet is hot, add the carrots. Stir so they are coated well with the oil/butter. Cook for about 5 minutes, until they start to get a nice char on each side.
Next, add 4 Tbsp. water and mix well.
Reduce the heat to low and place a cover for 5 minutes.
Remove the cover and give the carrots a final toss.
They should look crispy on the outside.
Next stir in the honey and balsamic vinegar.
Once the carrots have cooled, top with the crumbled feta cheese.
Serve as a side dish or for a full meal, add a protein source such as cooked chicken, fish or tofu.
