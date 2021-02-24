Advertisement

Harvest of the Month-Carrots

February
(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Ruth Chipps, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with Jackson in Action Healthy Living, features carrots in the Harvest of the Month

CARROT & CHICKPEA TOSS

Mediterranean flavors make this quick saute dish a favorite.

1 pound carrots scrubbed, cleaned, sliced

2 Tbsp. oil of choice or butter

4 Tbsp. water

1- 15 oz. can chickpeas or white beans

2 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup feta cheese crumbled

2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, minced

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add oil/butter.

Once the skillet is hot, add the carrots. Stir so they are coated well with the oil/butter. Cook for about 5 minutes, until they start to get a nice char on each side.

Next, add 4 Tbsp. water and mix well.

Reduce the heat to low and place a cover for 5 minutes.

Remove the cover and give the carrots a final toss.

They should look crispy on the outside.

Next stir in the honey and balsamic vinegar.

Once the carrots have cooled, top with the crumbled feta cheese.

Serve as a side dish or for a full meal, add a protein source such as cooked chicken, fish or tofu.

Jackson in Action

