Advertisement

Hospital employee accused of secretly taping patient

(AP images)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rhinelander hospital employee is accused of secretly videotaping an unclothed patient.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says the 31-year-old Three Lakes man was arrested on possible charges of capturing a representation of nudity without the consent of the person.

Ascension-St. Mary’s Hospital issued a statement which said the employee has been suspended and that an internal investigation will be conducted.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Three Lakes police executed a search warrant Tuesday at a Three Lakes address.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornell Firefighter Justin Fredrickson
Cornell firefighter in critical condition after gun discharges during fire
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show
The Chippewa Store, downtown Chippewa Falls.
Biden is changing PPP rules: Small business owners weigh in
DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
162 wolves harvested, hunt to end 4 days early
Joe LaBuda retires as Menomonie football coach

Latest News

Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
Lucky to be alive, Woods faces difficult recovery
COVID-19
Chippewa County COVID-19 update
Families are leaving sweet treats for their neighbors.
Eau Claire neighbors spread neighborly love
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (2/24/21)